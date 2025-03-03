Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To Accused In Case Pertaining To Killing Of Three-rangers Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

ATC grants bail to accused in case pertaining to killing of three-rangers personnel

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to an accused in a case pertaining the killing of three Rangers personnel during the protest of PTI on November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to an accused in a case pertaining the killing of three Rangers personnel during the protest of PTI on November 26.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain issued a written verdict on bail petition of accused Hashim Abbasi.

The court said that prima facie, a case for further inquiry is made out against the accused, and this judicial observation will have no effect on the bail of the co-accused.

The court clarified that this observation is general in nature and limited to this case only.

The court wrote in the verdict that according to the accused’s lawyer, Hashim Abbasi has been wrongly implicated in the case, he has no criminal record and this is a fabricated case.

On the other hand, the prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that the accused is involved in a heinous crime, which resulted in the deaths of three Rangers personnel.

According to the prosecutor, there is sufficient material against the accused and the witness correctly identified him in the identification parade. The court said in its verdict that as per the record, the accused is not named in the FIR and a final conclusion can be drawn only after examining the evidence in the case.

The prosecution failed to satisfy the court that the accused would not abide by the bail conditions or disrupt the justice system.

The court granted bail to accused Hashim Ali Abbasi on surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

2 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

8 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

15 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

8 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

8 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

45 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

47 seconds ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan