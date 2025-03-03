ATC Grants Bail To Accused In Case Pertaining To Killing Of Three-rangers Personnel
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to an accused in a case pertaining the killing of three Rangers personnel during the protest of PTI on November 26.
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain issued a written verdict on bail petition of accused Hashim Abbasi.
The court said that prima facie, a case for further inquiry is made out against the accused, and this judicial observation will have no effect on the bail of the co-accused.
The court clarified that this observation is general in nature and limited to this case only.
The court wrote in the verdict that according to the accused’s lawyer, Hashim Abbasi has been wrongly implicated in the case, he has no criminal record and this is a fabricated case.
On the other hand, the prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that the accused is involved in a heinous crime, which resulted in the deaths of three Rangers personnel.
According to the prosecutor, there is sufficient material against the accused and the witness correctly identified him in the identification parade. The court said in its verdict that as per the record, the accused is not named in the FIR and a final conclusion can be drawn only after examining the evidence in the case.
The prosecution failed to satisfy the court that the accused would not abide by the bail conditions or disrupt the justice system.
The court granted bail to accused Hashim Ali Abbasi on surety bonds of Rs 50,000.
