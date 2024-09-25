ATC grants bail to accused in explosive materials case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bail to an accused involved in an explosive materials case.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the accused, Noor Rahim, and announced the

verdict after the completion of arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsel.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, Lahore, had registered a case against Noor Rahim on charges of possessing explosive materials.