ATC grants bail to accused in extortion case after settlement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in an extortion case.

The court ordered the accused, Zafar Iqbal, to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the case proceedings and granted the bail after a settlement between the parties.

The complainant appeared before the court during the proceedings and stated that he had no objection if the accused was granted bail.

Sarai Mughal police, Kasur, had registered a case against the accused, Zafar Iqbal, for demanding extortion from a citizen, Ghulam Mohiuddin.