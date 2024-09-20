ATC Grants Bail To Accused In Extortion Case After Settlement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to an accused involved in an extortion case.
The court ordered the accused, Zafar Iqbal, to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the case proceedings and granted the bail after a settlement between the parties.
The complainant appeared before the court during the proceedings and stated that he had no objection if the accused was granted bail.
Sarai Mughal police, Kasur, had registered a case against the accused, Zafar Iqbal, for demanding extortion from a citizen, Ghulam Mohiuddin.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary reviews RWMC's outsourcing13 seconds ago
-
Gul Asghar prioritizes implementation of axle load for safeguarding lives, highways16 seconds ago
-
SU to hold speech contest on October 319 seconds ago
-
Rape suspect arrested10 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of Accountant, computer programmer10 minutes ago
-
Hindko language book on Seerat wins national award30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Dept appoints Dr, Samiullah as CEO of BHCP50 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto held at People's Secretariat50 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt introduces new SOPs to tackle agent mafia, improve vehicle registration process1 hour ago
-
Food Minister chairs meeting to review development projects1 hour ago
-
Court acquits man accused of acid attack after wife retracts statement1 hour ago
-
Outlaw imprisoned for two years in drug-trafficking1 hour ago