ATC Grants Bail To Accused In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:14 PM
An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday approved the post arrest bail application of an alleged accused Hamza Arif Butt in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday approved the post arrest bail application of an alleged accused Hamza Arif Butt in Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal case.
The bail was granted by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan against the surety bonds of worth Rs 0.3 million.
The accused Hamza Arif Butt was nephew of Nasir Butt, the main accused in the case.