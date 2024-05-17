ATC Grants Bail To Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omar Cheema In Hate Speech Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema, in a case of blocking roads and delivering a speech against institutions
The court directed the both accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions of the accused, upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Dr Yasmin Rashid and others over blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge and delivering a speech against institutions, during May-9 riots.
Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearing of post arrest bail petitions by Dr Yasmin Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in four cases, including torching of the PML-N office in Model Town and Shadman Police Station, till May 23 and sought record of cases.
