ATC Grants Bail To Fawad Chaudhry In Terrorism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:31 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a case of murder, attempt to murder and other provisions, till March 25

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief of the interim bail.

The court also ordered Fawad Chaudhry to join the investigations, besides asking the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Fawad Chaudhry.

The PTI leader had approached the court for bail, submitting that the police had registered a case against him and other party leaders. He submitted that he wanted to join the investigations, but feared his arrest. He pleaded with the court for granting him the benefit of bail.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI leadership over violence during a rally on Wednesday, March 8. The FIR had been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which also carried the legal provisions pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and other offences.

