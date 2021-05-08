ATC grants bail to Gogi Butt, others in illegal weapons case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and his accomplices in illegal weapons case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and his accomplices in illegal weapons case.

The court directed the accused for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the bail petitions of the accused.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that police had registered a baseless case against his clients.

He pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, granted bail to Gogi Butt and 12 others.

Besides Gogi Butt, Usman, Ahmad Munir, Fayyaz, and others were also nominated in the case.

Mustafa Town police had arrested the accused on last Wednesday night and registereda case against Gogi Butt and 12 others under charges of terrorism, illegal weapons and others.