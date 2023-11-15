ATC grants bail to Khadija Shah, others in police vehicles torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence in the cantonment area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence in the cantonment area.

The court also extended bail to co-accused Shehroze, Rubina Khan, Elahi Bukhsh, and Muhammad Ahmad, requiring each to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the proceedings and announced the verdict after arguments by both parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under the Anti-Terrorism Act for torching police vehicles.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned the contempt petition, filed by Khadija Shah against police high-ups for arresting her in a third case, despite being granted bail in two cases related to the May-9 violence.

Shah claimed the police had initially stated her involvement in only two cases, but she was subsequently arrested for the Rahat Bakery arson case after securing bail for the other two.