Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To Khadija Shah, Others In Police Vehicles Torching Case

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 08:33 PM

ATC grants bail to Khadija Shah, others in police vehicles torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence in the cantonment area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah and others in a case of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May-9 violence in the cantonment area.

The court also extended bail to co-accused Shehroze, Rubina Khan, Elahi Bukhsh, and Muhammad Ahmad, requiring each to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the proceedings and announced the verdict after arguments by both parties.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under the Anti-Terrorism Act for torching police vehicles.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourned the contempt petition, filed by Khadija Shah against police high-ups for arresting her in a third case, despite being granted bail in two cases related to the May-9 violence.

Shah claimed the police had initially stated her involvement in only two cases, but she was subsequently arrested for the Rahat Bakery arson case after securing bail for the other two.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Police Vehicles Road Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

UoE holds transcript distribution ceremony

1 minute ago
 SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

SC adjourns Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 22

1 minute ago
 Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution base ..

Chairman HEC emphasizes need towards solution based research in academia institu ..

1 minute ago
 Governor for providing better educational faciliti ..

Governor for providing better educational facilities to new generation

9 minutes ago
 Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

Babar Azam steps down as all-format captain

8 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry invites applications fo ..

Religious affairs ministry invites applications for Hazrat Amir Khusrau's annual ..

8 minutes ago
First lady urges int’l community’s role to end ..

First lady urges int’l community’s role to end Israeli aggression, lifting G ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaff ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirms govt’s enduring commitm ..

3 minutes ago
 Heat projected to kill nearly five times more peop ..

Heat projected to kill nearly five times more people by 2050

3 minutes ago
 IUCN report calls for urgent conservation program ..

IUCN report calls for urgent conservation program to preserve Tharparkar's Ecosy ..

3 minutes ago
 Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed test, T ..

Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed test, T20I captains

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportun ..

Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportunities for investors

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan