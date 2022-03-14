ATC grants bail to Mohsin Baig

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to journalist Mohsin Baig in a case registered by Margalla Police Station under Anti Terrorism Act (ATA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to journalist Mohsin Baig in a case registered by Margalla Police Station under Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 500,000 and ordered to release the accused.

ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after listening arguments from both sides at large.

The prosecution during its arguments had opposed the bail plea of the accused and prayed the court to turn it down.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already granted the accused bail in illegal weapon case.

The police had registered a case against Mohsin Jamil Baig when he shot straight fires at the FIA team who raided his house to arrest him.