ATC Grants Bail To MPA In Zaman Park Torture Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder
The court directed the MPA to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on a post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was in jail on judicial remand in the case and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He further submitted that his client was arrested with a delay of ten months in the case, adding that no evidence was available against him.
He argued that his client did not have any link with the case and requested the court to grant him bail.
However, the prosecution opposed the bail, saying that the MPA was found guilty in investigations.
Despite the prosecution's opposition, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas and ordered him to furnish surety bonds.
The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of throwing a petrol bomb and torturing police officials at Zaman Park.
