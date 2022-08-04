ATC grants bail to Nazir Chohan, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Nazir Chohan and seven others in an alleged police attack case.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail application, filed by Nazir Chohan, his son and others. The court heard the detailed arguments of prosecution and defence counsel during the hearing and reserved the verdict for a while. Later, the court granted bail to all accused and directed them for submitting surety bonds.

Nazir Chohan and others had submitted that the police registered a bogus case against them. They submitted that the police registered the case on baseless allegations under political pressure. They pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them.

The court had denied a request for physical remand by police on August 2, and sent Nazir Chohan and others to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Chung police had registered a case against Chohan and others for attacking the police under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.