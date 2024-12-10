ATC Grants Bail To Omar Ayub In Terrorism Case
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in a terrorism case pertaining to D-Chowk protest case.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Omar Ayub who appeared before court along with his lawyer.
The court accepted the bail of the petitioner in FIR registered by Kohsar Police Station and stopped the police from arresting him till December 16. The court also sought case record from the police.
