ATC Grants Bail To PEMRA Employee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ATC grants bail to PEMRA employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan Tuesday granted bail to PEMRA employee Khalid Mahmood, arrested in the Islamabad High Court case.

The police could not submit the discharge report before the court.

The investigating officer said that it was a high profile case and some time was required for the report.

Due to delay in discharge report by the police, the court has granted bail of Khalid Mehmood on surety bonds of Rs two laks.

More Stories From Pakistan

