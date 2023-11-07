Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Activist In May-9 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 09:01 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the relief of the bail.

However, the court dismissed bail petitions of co-accused, Taj Muhammad and Muhammad Tanvir, in the matter.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Model Town police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching the PML-N office during the May-9 violence.

