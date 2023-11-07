Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Activist Sanam Javed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:41 PM

The court orders the PTI activist to deposit Rs200,000 as surety bond.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed on Tuesday in connection with a case related to an attack on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office.

The court stipulated that Sanam Javed must deposit a surety bond of Rs200,000 to secure her release. She had been charged by the Sarwar Road police station for her alleged involvement in damaging the PML-N office. Notably, the ATC had previously ordered the release of Sanam Javed, but she was re-arrested. Just last week, she had obtained bail in a case related to the May 9 riots.

Last week, the police detained several PTI women immediately after their release from Kot Lakhpat jail, following the ATC's orders.

Among those arrested were Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Ashmiya Shuja, and Shah Bano. On September 25, the ATC had authorized the release of PTI leaders who were allegedly involved in the Jinnah House attack that occurred on May 9. The court approved their bail requests with surety bonds set at Rs0.1 million each.

The jail authorities complied with the court order and released the political workers on the specified day. However, they were once again taken into custody as they were departing from the jail premises of Kot Lakhpat.

