ATC Grants Bail To PTI Azam Swati
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him under terrorism charges at Sangjani Police Station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him under terrorism charges at Sangjani Police Station.
The court ordered his release upon the submission of surety bonds worth of Rs 20,000.
The ATC Judge, Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain, presided over the hearing of Azam Swati's post-arrest bail application. Swati was arrested for his alleged involvement in vandalism during a PTI protest in Islamabad.
Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate and other defense counsel appeared on behalf of Swati. After reviewing the arguments, the court granted bail, setting the amount of surety bonds.
In a previous hearing, the court had sent Swati to judicial remand in the case.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws19 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries4 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme19 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary19 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city4 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health50 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk50 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control25 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances25 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari25 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes8 minutes ago