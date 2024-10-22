Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Azam Swati

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him under terrorism charges at Sangjani Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in a case registered against him under terrorism charges at Sangjani Police Station.

The court ordered his release upon the submission of surety bonds worth of Rs 20,000.

The ATC Judge, Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain, presided over the hearing of Azam Swati's post-arrest bail application. Swati was arrested for his alleged involvement in vandalism during a PTI protest in Islamabad.

Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate and other defense counsel appeared on behalf of Swati. After reviewing the arguments, the court granted bail, setting the amount of surety bonds.

In a previous hearing, the court had sent Swati to judicial remand in the case.

