ATC Grants Bail To PTI Founder In Four May-9 Riot Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in four cases related to the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on the bail applications of the PTI founder and directed him to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 to avail the relief.
During the proceedings, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah presented arguments on the bail applications, stating that the PTI founder had created a narrative that, if he were arrested, certain actions should be taken. He submitted that party leadership attacked sensitive installations following the PTI founder’s instructions. He argued that the bail applications of the PTI founder’s accomplices were dismissed on similar grounds and requested the court to reject the PTI founder’s bail applications as well.
Subsequently, upon completion of arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the PTI founder’s bail applications.
The court also dismissed an application by the PTI founder's counsel seeking more time for arguments, noting that the counsel had already completed his arguments the previous day, and that repeated arguments would waste time. The court stated that the applications should now be decided.
Later, after a short deliberation, the court announced the verdict, granting bail to the PTI founder in four cases related to the May 9 riots.
The PTI founder had filed bail applications in cases of torching the PML-N office in Model Town, setting a container on fire in front of National Park Gulberg, torching police vehicles in Gulberg, among others.
It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder's bail applications in eight other cases related to the May 9 riots are pending before ATC-1, with proceedings on those applications scheduled for November 30.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq2 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities2 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP2 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 13 minutes ago
-
Two more labs inaugurated for transgender students at school3 minutes ago
-
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved11 minutes ago
-
Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team13 minutes ago
-
Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality13 minutes ago
-
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years22 minutes ago