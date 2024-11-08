Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Founder In Four May-9 Riot Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on the bail applications of the PTI founder and directed him to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 to avail the relief.

During the proceedings, Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah presented arguments on the bail applications, stating that the PTI founder had created a narrative that, if he were arrested, certain actions should be taken. He submitted that party leadership attacked sensitive installations following the PTI founder’s instructions. He argued that the bail applications of the PTI founder’s accomplices were dismissed on similar grounds and requested the court to reject the PTI founder’s bail applications as well.

Subsequently, upon completion of arguments, the court reserved its verdict on the PTI founder’s bail applications.

The court also dismissed an application by the PTI founder's counsel seeking more time for arguments, noting that the counsel had already completed his arguments the previous day, and that repeated arguments would waste time. The court stated that the applications should now be decided.

Later, after a short deliberation, the court announced the verdict, granting bail to the PTI founder in four cases related to the May 9 riots.

The PTI founder had filed bail applications in cases of torching the PML-N office in Model Town, setting a container on fire in front of National Park Gulberg, torching police vehicles in Gulberg, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder's bail applications in eight other cases related to the May 9 riots are pending before ATC-1, with proceedings on those applications scheduled for November 30.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehicles Gulberg May November Anti Terrorism Court Court

