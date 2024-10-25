Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Founder Sisters In D-Chowk Protest Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

ATC grants bail to PTI founder sisters in D-Chowk protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday approved bail for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, who were arrested in connection with the D-Chowk protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday approved bail for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, who were arrested in connection with the D-Chowk protest case.

Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain of the ATC granted bail to Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan after reviewing their post-arrest plea.

The court set bail at Rs 20,000 each surety bonds and issued a release order for both, directing Adiala Jail to release them unless they are detained in any other case.

The sisters were taken into custody on October 4, in connection with a case filed at Kohsar police station. Following today’s court decision, they may now be released from custody, pending no other charges.

APP/wsj/usz

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Station Jail May October From Anti Terrorism Court Court Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

26 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

48 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

53 minutes ago
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

1 minute ago
 Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the ..

Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali

1 minute ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

1 minute ago
 APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kash ..

APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day

1 minute ago
 PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to ..

PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improve ..

Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan