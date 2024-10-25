ATC grants bail to PTI founder sisters in D-Chowk protest case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday approved bail for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, who were arrested in connection with the D-Chowk protest case.

Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain of the ATC granted bail to Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan after reviewing their post-arrest plea.

The court set bail at Rs 20,000 each surety bonds and issued a release order for both, directing Adiala Jail to release them unless they are detained in any other case.

The sisters were taken into custody on October 4, in connection with a case filed at Kohsar police station. Following today’s court decision, they may now be released from custody, pending no other charges.

