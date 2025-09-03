ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Shahrez Khan, nephew of PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the reserved verdict, directing Shahrez to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 to secure his release. The court had earlier reserved its decision after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

During the hearing, the defence counsel maintained that Shahrez had been falsely implicated, claiming that he was accused of inciting party workers despite no evidence being presented against him.

He further argued that Shahrez was in Chitral at the time of the incident and presented affidavits as proof.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail plea, contending that the affidavits had not been verified. The prosecutor also claimed that photographs linked to Shahrez had surfaced on social media accounts of his friends, although none appeared on his own. He urged the court to reject the bail application.

The Sarwar Road police had registered FIR No. 96 against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking and vandalising the Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.