ATC Grants Bail To PTI Founder’s Nephew In Jinnah House Case

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ATC grants bail to PTI founder's nephew in Jinnah House case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to Sher Shah, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the verdict, ordering his release on surety bonds of Rs100,000.

During the hearing, the defence argued that no evidence linked Sher Shah to vandalism or rioting and that no challan had been filed against him so far. The counsel stressed that the accused could not be kept in custody indefinitely without evidence, particularly when co-accused facing graver charges had already secured bail.

Accepting the arguments, the court granted bail and ordered his release.

A day earlier, the same court had also approved bail for Sher Shah’s brother, Shahrez Khan, in the same case.

