ATC Grants Bail To PTI Founder’s Nephew In Jinnah House Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to Sher Shah, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the verdict, ordering his release on surety bonds of Rs100,000.
During the hearing, the defence argued that no evidence linked Sher Shah to vandalism or rioting and that no challan had been filed against him so far. The counsel stressed that the accused could not be kept in custody indefinitely without evidence, particularly when co-accused facing graver charges had already secured bail.
Accepting the arguments, the court granted bail and ordered his release.
A day earlier, the same court had also approved bail for Sher Shah’s brother, Shahrez Khan, in the same case.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed3 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations4 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House case4 minutes ago
-
Paharpur AC pays surprise visit to Agriculture Department office4 minutes ago
-
Cantt Police arrest man wanted for 2020 restaurant theft4 minutes ago
-
PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region4 minutes ago
-
HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)4 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner4 minutes ago
-
PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons for Journalists' Protection13 minutes ago