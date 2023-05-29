ATC grants bail to PTI leader Raja Khurram in Judicial Complex vandalizing case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Raja Khurram Nawaz in the judicial complex vandalizing case and stopped the police from arresting him till June 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Raja Khurram Nawaz in the judicial complex vandalizing case and stopped the police from arresting him till June 6.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail case of Raja Khurram Nawaz. The petitioner appeared before the court along with his counsel Sardar Masroof.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 till June 6, and also sought comments from the police.