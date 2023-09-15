ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The judge passes the orders, observing that nothing incriminating was found during Elahi's remand, and he was not even named in the FIR.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervez Elahi in the Judicial Complex vandalism case.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain passed the orders, observing that nothing incriminating was found during Elahi's remand, and he was not even named in the FIR.

The ATC court approved bail for the former CM of Punjab, ordering his release upon posting a surety bond of Rs20,000. Earlier, on September 8, Elahi had been sent to jail for a 14-day judicial remand.

The veteran politician had been re-arrested from the Islamabad Police Line after his release, following the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) suspension of the 3 MPO order.