ATC Grants Bail To PTI Worker In October 5 Protest Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 08:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker in a case related to the October 5 protest.
The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the accused, Sanaullah, and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the prosecution and defense.
The accused had approached the court for bail in a case registered by the Islampura police on charges of inciting anarchy and creating law and order disturbances.
