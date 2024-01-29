ATC grants bail to Sanam Javed in PML-N office torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.

The court directed the social media activist to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanam Javed on completion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel and prosecution.

The Model Town police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of torching PML-N office, under section of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, another ATC sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.

The police produced Sanam Javed before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand for investigations related to the May-9 case.

However, the court turned down the plea and sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand, besides ordering to produce her on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested Sanam Javed in connection with the case of torching Shadman Police Station after being granted bail in the PML-N office torching case, earlier in the day.

The Shadman police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of attacking and torching the police station.