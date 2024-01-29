ATC Grants Bail To Sanam Javed In PML-N Office Torching Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.
The court directed the social media activist to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanam Javed on completion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel and prosecution.
The Model Town police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of torching PML-N office, under section of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.
Meanwhile, another ATC sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.
The police produced Sanam Javed before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand for investigations related to the May-9 case.
However, the court turned down the plea and sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand, besides ordering to produce her on expiry of the remand term.
It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested Sanam Javed in connection with the case of torching Shadman Police Station after being granted bail in the PML-N office torching case, earlier in the day.
The Shadman police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of attacking and torching the police station.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published4 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District16 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.18 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran18 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz18 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare15 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC15 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations9 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore9 minutes ago