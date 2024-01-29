Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To Sanam Javed In PML-N Office Torching Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:54 PM

ATC grants bail to Sanam Javed in PML-N office torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.

The court directed the social media activist to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petition filed by Sanam Javed on completion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel and prosecution.

The Model Town police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of torching PML-N office, under section of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, another ATC sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence.

The police produced Sanam Javed before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal and sought physical remand for investigations related to the May-9 case.

However, the court turned down the plea and sent Sanam Javed to jail on 14-day judicial remand, besides ordering to produce her on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested Sanam Javed in connection with the case of torching Shadman Police Station after being granted bail in the PML-N office torching case, earlier in the day.

The Shadman police had registered the case against Sanam Javed and others on charges of attacking and torching the police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Jail Social Media Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zai ..

Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published

4 minutes ago
 Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

12 minutes ago
 Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

16 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

18 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

18 minutes ago
Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

18 minutes ago
 54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

18 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

18 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

15 minutes ago
 Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

15 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan