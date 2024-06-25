ATC Grants Bail To Six Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 6 accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.
The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Tahir, Mehmat Mujahid, Imran Ali and Muhammad Irfan.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International day of Seafarer observed3 minutes ago
-
PA session discusses budget proposals for FY 2024-253 minutes ago
-
Sherry for convening Committee of Whole on Senate's powers to approve budget3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 9,000 liter adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
Gilani for enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan, Australia3 minutes ago
-
GCAA-UAE team arrives for Aviation Security Assessment at Islamabad Airport.3 minutes ago
-
Minister for Privatization calls on Speaker National Assembly13 minutes ago
-
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan takes oath as Acting LHC CJ13 minutes ago
-
PHA plans to set up more theme restaurants, shops13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangements, security plan for Muharram13 minutes ago
-
Woman die, five injured in Abbottabad road mishap13 minutes ago
-
CCB chairman, secretary convicted of embezzlement23 minutes ago