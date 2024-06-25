Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To Six Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 6 accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Tahir, Mehmat Mujahid, Imran Ali and Muhammad Irfan.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

