ATC grants bails to 44 accused of May 9 vandalism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :A judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Dr Amir Nazir on Friday granted bail to 44 accused of vandalism and arson on May 9, 10.

The accused were booked for attacking the Faqirabad police station on May 10.

The accused were also charged with offences related to firing and stone pelting at the police station and causing damage to government property.

The counsel of the accused maintained that neither the accused were directly named in the cases nor have they confessed to the crime.

The court granted bail to all 44 accused and ordered their release.