ATC grants bails to Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bails to PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul in case pertaining to protest and vandalizing public property.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 500 each and stop the police from arresting the petitioners.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case where in Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul appeared along with their lawyers.

The Sangjani Police Station has registered cases against the PTI leaders under anti-terrorism clauses.