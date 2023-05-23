UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Imran Interim Bail In Different FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan till June 8, in eight different FIRs pertaining to protests and vandalizing public property across the country.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail petition filed by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the ATC in judicial complex Islamabad amid foolproof security arrangements.

Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate gave arguments in behalf of his client and prayed to the court to grant interim bail to the former prime minister.

However, Prosecutor Adnan Ali opposed the pre-arrest bail petition of the accused.

