ATC Grants Imran Khan Bail In ECP Protest Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:48 PM

ATC grants Imran Khan bail in ECP protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday approved the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in an FIR regarding protests and riots outside the building of ECP after the decision in the toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday approved the interim bail of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in an FIR regarding protests and riots outside the building of ECP after the decision in the toshakhana case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Hassan heard the bail case filed through Naeem Haider Panjutha Advocate.

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements.

The petitioner said that the FIR was registered against him despite the fact that he was not guilty. He said the case was made against him on political rivalry. The lawyer prayed to the court to grant him interim bail in the said case.

After hearing arguments the court granted Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in the FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.

