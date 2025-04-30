ATC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Doctors In Violence Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to four doctors accused of involvement in violence against police during a protest held by the Grand Health Alliance Punjab.
Dr. Salman Haseeb, Rafaqat Ali, Muhammad Imran, and Muhammad Usman appeared before the court and submitted pre-arrest bail applications, citing fear of arrest.
The accused expressed willingness to join the investigation but maintained that they feared being taken into custody.
Judge Irfan Haider presided over the hearing and approved interim bail for the doctors until May 10. The court also barred police from arresting the accused until that date and directed each to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000.
The case against the doctors and several others was registered at the Race Course Police Station following the alleged incident of violence during the protest.
