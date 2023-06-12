ATC grants interim bail to Aleema Khan till June 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Aleema Khan, a sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till June 27, in a case of attacking Jinnah House (Corps commander's house in Lahore).

The court ordered Aleema Khan to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to obtain the relief of interim bail, besides seeking case record from police on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail petition of Aleema Khan, who also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Aleema's counsel argued before the court that the police had nominated his client in Jinnah House attack case. He submitted that his client wanted to join investigation to prove her innocence, but she feared for her arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.