ATC grants interim bail to Aliya Hamza in 8 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in eight cases, restricting police from making her arrest.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved interim bail for PTI leader Aliya Hamza during a hearing on her pre-arrest bail applications.

Lawyers Dr Ali Imran, Ansar Kayani, and Malik Tariq represented Alia Hamza in the court. The court directed Alia Hamza to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 5,000 for each case. Police stations in Abpara, Tarnol, Margalla, Secretariat, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Kohsar had registered cases against her. However, the court adjourned the hearing till February 7.