ATC Grants Interim Bail To Aliya Hamza In 8 Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza in eight cases, restricting police from making her arrest.
The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved interim bail for PTI leader Aliya Hamza during a hearing on her pre-arrest bail applications.
Lawyers Dr Ali Imran, Ansar Kayani, and Malik Tariq represented Alia Hamza in the court. The court directed Alia Hamza to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 5,000 for each case. Police stations in Abpara, Tarnol, Margalla, Secretariat, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Kohsar had registered cases against her. However, the court adjourned the hearing till February 7.
Recent Stories
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to ensure internet facilities in Balochistan by PPP: Zahoor1 minute ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Aliya Hamza in 8 cases2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to upgrade public libraries to promote reading culture2 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to introduce life insurance scheme12 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses collective efforts to strengthen Parliamentary framework12 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 10 illegal plazas, five houses in different areas22 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad suspends SHO Bhara Kahu22 minutes ago
-
DC directs to issue show cause notices to 74 absent employees of Health Dept22 minutes ago
-
QAU leading Pakistan in TIMES World Subject Ranking 202432 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for promotion of sports at educational institutions32 minutes ago
-
President confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir32 minutes ago
-
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking40 minutes ago