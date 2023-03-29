UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Asad Umar Till Apr 7

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:29 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Asad Umar till Apr 7

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till April 7, in a case registered under charges of vandalism, violence against the police and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till April 7, in a case registered under charges of vandalism, violence against the police and others.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petition of the PTI leader.

Asad Umar had again approached the court for bail after dismissal of his interim bail, a day earlier. The court had dismissed interim bail of Asad Umar while rejecting his plea for exemption from personal appearance for one-day.

The Shadman police had booked Asad Umar and other PTI leaders for vandalism, committing violence and others.

