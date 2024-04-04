ATC Grants Interim Bail To Azam Sawati
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has granted interim bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Sawati till April 20 in the Judicial Complex Attack case.
Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of ATC heard the bail plea of the PTI leader on Thursday.
During the hearing, the court dismissed the permanent warrant of Azam Sawati in the case lodged against the clauses of terrorism.
Subsequently, the court granted interim bail to Azam Sawati against the surety bonds of Rs10,000.
