ATC Grants Interim Bail To Azam Swati In 6 Cases Of May-9 Riots

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in six cases related to the May-9 riots, until May 21

The court stopped the police from arresting Azam Swati and instructed the PTI leader to join the investigation.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the bail petitions of Azam Swati, who was also present during the proceedings.

In his bail petitions, Azam Swati stated that the police had falsely implicated him in six cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and police vehicles in Gulberg.

He expressed his intention to cooperate with the investigations to prove his innocence but expressed concern about potential police arrest. He requested bail from the court.

The PTI leader had obtained protective bail from the Peshawar High Court to approach the court.

