ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases regarding D-Chowk protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi till February 7, in 13 cases related to the D-Chowk protest, preventing the police from arresting her.

The court also extended her interim bail in the Ranger accident case till the same date. The court instructed the police to present the case record against the accused on the next hearing while granting the bail.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the bail petitions and granted bail to the PTI founder’s wife against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 each.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge expressed his annoyance at the petitioner’s lawyer for not preparing the files and remarked that you should prepare the files and then come to the court.

On the occasion, the judge expressed his concern once again when the lawyers made the accused Bushra Bibi sign and stamp on a simple paper and said that everywhere they want VIP protocol, this cannot happen here.

The judge said, "I did not keep you waiting, I was getting the decision written, I am leaving that and hearing on your bail".

The judge instructed the lawyers that when the court order comes out, the signature and stamp of the accused would be put on it.

The court expressed annoyance at the speech of lawyer Qadeer Khawaja and said that learn to believe in the court.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra also had a conversation with Bushra Bibi on the occasion and said that it has taken some time but the legal procedures have been fulfilled.

The judge remarked that the justice system is working as it is, if it ends, then society will end. He said you had been appearing before me in court too.

The court later granted bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases and also instructed her to join the investigation process.

It may be noted that 13 cases have been registered against Bushra Bibi in different police stations of Islamabad for the D-Chowk protest, of which three cases are registered in the Secretariat police station, two in the Margalla police station, and two in the Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, two cases have been registered at Ramna police station, one each in Tarnol, Kohsar, Aabpara and Khanna police stations.