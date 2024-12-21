ATC Grants Interim Bail To Bushra Bibi In 32 Cases
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 11:42 AM
Bushra Bibi, who was booked over November 26 protest, appears before court to secure bail
ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in 32 cases.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the order while hearing 32 cases registration against Bushra Bibi.
As the hearing commenced, Bushra Bibi appeared personally before the court in all the said cases. She was booked in 32 cases on November 26 across various police stations in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.
The lawyer of Bushra Bibi appeared before the court and presented arguments on the interim bail pleas.
After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the bail pleas, and directed Bushra Bibi to deposit surety bonds.
