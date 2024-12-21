Open Menu

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Bushra Bibi In 32 Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 11:42 AM

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

Bushra Bibi, who was booked over November 26 protest, appears before court to secure bail

ISLAMABAD : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in 32 cases.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah passed the order while hearing 32 cases registration against Bushra Bibi.

As the hearing commenced, Bushra Bibi appeared personally before the court in all the said cases. She was booked in 32 cases on November 26 across various police stations in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal.

The lawyer of Bushra Bibi appeared before the court and presented arguments on the interim bail pleas.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted the bail pleas, and directed Bushra Bibi to deposit surety bonds.

The court granted her interim bail until January 13, 2025.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Wife Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Amjad Ali January November All Anti Terrorism Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

2 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team ..

Shaheens all set to clean sweep South African team in final ODI today

55 minutes ago
 Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this we ..

Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffe ..

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA

10 hours ago
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN ..

Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

11 hours ago
 European electricity demand rises, gas demand decl ..

European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24

12 hours ago
 English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid p ..

English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row

12 hours ago
 Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking ..

Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan