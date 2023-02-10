UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur till February 24 in an FIR registered by capital's police with regard to protest after the decision of ECP against Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case, and accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and served notice to public prosecutor.

However, the lawyer prayed the court to reduce the surety bonds. The court instructed the petitioner to submit application in that regard.

Gandapur's counsel also requested the court to grant a long date for the case as his client had to participate in elections. The court adjourned the case till February 24.

It may be mentioned here that Industrial Area Police Station had registered a first information report against Gandapur over protest outside the building of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan February May FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

11 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syria’s earthquake relief eff ..

26 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

53 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

4 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.