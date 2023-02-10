ATC grants interim bail to Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur till February 24 in an FIR registered by capital's police with regard to protest after the decision of ECP against Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case, and accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and served notice to public prosecutor.

However, the lawyer prayed the court to reduce the surety bonds. The court instructed the petitioner to submit application in that regard.

Gandapur's counsel also requested the court to grant a long date for the case as his client had to participate in elections. The court adjourned the case till February 24.

It may be mentioned here that Industrial Area Police Station had registered a first information report against Gandapur over protest outside the building of Election Commission of Pakistan.