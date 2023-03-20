UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema Till Apr 4

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 10:57 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema till Apr 4

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema - till April 4 in a case registered under charges of violence against the police, rioting and terrorism

The court ordered both leaders to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for obtaining the relief of interim bail. The court also sought record from the police on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted a hearing on the pre-arrest bail petitions, wherein Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema also appeared.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a case against his clients under terrorism charges. He submitted that his clients wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his clients.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leadership and others on charges of terrorism, violence against the police and others.

