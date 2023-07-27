Open Menu

ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafaqat Amin Sindhu till July 31 in a case of attacking Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafaqat Amin Sindhu till July 31 in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief, besides ordering him to join the investigations.

An ATC duty judge conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PTI leader.

Shafaqat Amin Sindhu had approached for bail after the court started proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender, along with 21 other PTI leaders, on July 24 over failure to appear despite the issuance of arrest warrants in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers forattacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, lootingvaluables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road July Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

12 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

6 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

6 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

6 minutes ago
No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

17 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

17 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

15 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

15 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

15 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan