Open Menu

ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader In Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 11:21 PM

ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in protest case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich until November 2 in four cases related to the October 5 protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich until November 2 in four cases related to the October 5 protest.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions filed by Ali Imtiaz Warraich, who also appeared during the proceedings.

Ali Imtiaz had approached the court for bail in cases registered by the islam Pura, Lari Adda, Masti Gate, and Shafiqabad police stations in connection with the October 5 protest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police October November Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

50 seconds ago
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

5 minutes ago
 Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-C ..

Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricate ..

CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

5 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to ..

Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth

5 minutes ago
Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of ..

Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik

2 minutes ago
 SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step ..

SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation

2 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKN ..

AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & ..

KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)

2 minutes ago
 ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

2 minutes ago
 South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan