ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA Ali Imtiaz Warraich until November 2 in four cases related to the October 5 protest.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions filed by Ali Imtiaz Warraich, who also appeared during the proceedings.

Ali Imtiaz had approached the court for bail in cases registered by the islam Pura, Lari Adda, Masti Gate, and Shafiqabad police stations in connection with the October 5 protest.