Open Menu

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Salman Akram Raja In 3 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 07:55 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general, Salman Akram Raja, in three cases of rioting, until October 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general, Salman Akram Raja, in three cases of rioting, until October 16.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted bail to Raja against personal surety bonds of Rs 200,000.

The PTI secretary general filed three separate petitions seeking bail in cases registered by the islam Pura, Lari Adda, and Masti Gate police on charges of terrorism, rioting, and other offences in connection with October 5 protests. The police have nominated Salman Akram Raja and other PTI leaders in these cases.

Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench also granted protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in a case registered under terrorism charges by the Secretariat police, Islamabad, until October 15.

The court directed the PTI Secretary General to approach the relevant court by October 15.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the bail petition filed by the PTI leader.

Raja stated that the Secretariat police had registered a case against him on terrorism charges. He submitted that while he wished to approach the relevant court, he feared arrest. He requested the court to grant him protective bail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police October Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

5 seconds ago
 Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

7 seconds ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

10 seconds ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

12 seconds ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

13 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

13 minutes ago
SC seeks details regarding housing society in Marg ..

SC seeks details regarding housing society in Margalla Hills

13 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Te ..

Mohammad Haris to lead Shaheens in T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

29 minutes ago
 Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail

Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail

1 hour ago
 Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channel ..

Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Mini ..

Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Developme ..

1 hour ago
 PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support p ..

PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan