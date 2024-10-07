ATC Grants Interim Bail To Salman Akram Raja In 3 Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 07:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general, Salman Akram Raja, in three cases of rioting, until October 16.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted bail to Raja against personal surety bonds of Rs 200,000.
The PTI secretary general filed three separate petitions seeking bail in cases registered by the islam Pura, Lari Adda, and Masti Gate police on charges of terrorism, rioting, and other offences in connection with October 5 protests. The police have nominated Salman Akram Raja and other PTI leaders in these cases.
Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench also granted protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in a case registered under terrorism charges by the Secretariat police, Islamabad, until October 15.
The court directed the PTI Secretary General to approach the relevant court by October 15.
The bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, heard the bail petition filed by the PTI leader.
Raja stated that the Secretariat police had registered a case against him on terrorism charges. He submitted that while he wished to approach the relevant court, he feared arrest. He requested the court to grant him protective bail.
