Open Menu

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Sheikh Rasheed In Four Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 07:01 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Sheikh Rasheed in four cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique in four more cases of their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique in four more cases of their alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents.

According to details, the accused had requested pre-bail arrest in the GHQ attack, RA Bazar, Taxila and Wah Cantt police station cases.

ATC Judge Ejaz Asif after hearing the initial application, granted interim bail to both the accused and adjourned the hearing till November 18.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Police Station Rashid Taxila May November Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Bank deposits reached an all-time high

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

3 minutes ago
 KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships ..

KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships to students of eight departme ..

3 minutes ago
 MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on c ..

MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

42 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ or ..

Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ organization discuss women empow ..

43 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok ..

Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok Mela

43 minutes ago
Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to ..

Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to effectively resolve human rig ..

43 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for e ..

Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for enhanced security measures

45 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects construction work of Rwp R ..

44 minutes ago
 999 wardens, 110 patrol officers to perform duties ..

999 wardens, 110 patrol officers to perform duties at Raiwind Ijtima

44 minutes ago
 Special cabinet meeting approves increase in stipe ..

Special cabinet meeting approves increase in stipends of TMOs

44 minutes ago
 BZU awards degrees to over 11,000 graduates at 18t ..

BZU awards degrees to over 11,000 graduates at 18th convocation

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan