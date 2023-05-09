UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Interim Bail To Umar Ayub, Ejaz Chaudhry Till 16th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub, Ejaz Chaudhry till 16th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders - Umar Ayub Khan and Ejaz Chaudhry - till May 16 in a case registered for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

The court directed the both leaders to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail, besides ordering them to join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail petitions of the PTI leaders.

Umar Ayub and Ejaz Chaudhry, along with their counsel, appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Racecourse Police had registered a case against the PTI leadership and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and creating law and order situation outside party chief Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence. The case had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

