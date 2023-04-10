ATC grants one-day more physical remand of Gandapur to police

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted one-day more physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur to the police in a case registered under Anti-Terrorist Act for threatening the officials of government institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted one-day more physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur to the police in a case registered under Anti-Terrorist Act for threatening the officials of government institutions.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas also instructed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to submit the details of all first information reports (FIRs) registered against Ali Amin Gandapur by Tuesday.

The investigation officer, during the hearing, prayed to the court to grant a five-day more physical remand of the accused for the investigation.

The judge questioned that how an FIR was registered against the accused without voice matching test and how he was arrested without the arrest warrants. He noted that the incident took place on September 29 and the FIR in that regard was lodged after six months.

The investigation officer replied that he knew nothing in that regard as he was just assigned the investigation of the case.

The prosecutor, however, argued that there was need of five days more physical remand of the accused as it was required to conduct his voice matching test from the Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore.

To a question, he said Gandapur had talked to a person Asad Khan as per the phone call.

Gandapur's lawyer Dr Baber Awan said the prosecution could get the voice sample just now. A magistrate was the complainant against his client, he added.

He said the prosecution did not get the audio recording of tv channel concerned.

He said the voice of anybody could be fabricated through a software.

The judge asked how the audiotape had reached a local TV channel which then run it.

The lawyer said where the prosecution would stand if the said TV channel backed out from the audiotape matter. Whether the TV channel had technology to identify the voice of anybody, he asked.

After hearing arguments, the court granted one-day more physical remand of Gandapur and instructed the prosecution to produce his voice matching test report tomorrow. The court also instructed the police to conduct his pre and post remand medical examination.