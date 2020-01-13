ATC grants one month time to FIA for recording foreign witnesses testimony in Imran Farooq murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday granted one more month time to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recording British witnesses testimony in the MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The court asserted that no more time request will be accepted in this regard.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjmand, while the three witnesses Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muzam Ali were presented before the court. At the outset of the hearing, FIA prosecutor demanded more time for recording statement of the British witnesses in the case against which the court asked the prosecutor how much time is required to record statements through a video link of witnesses.

To which, the prosecutor responded that FIA needed a month for recording testimony of the witnesses as procedures were there that needed time. The court accepted FIA's request and granted one month time.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 17.