UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Grants One Month Time To FIA For Recording Foreign Witnesses Testimony In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:08 PM

ATC grants one month time to FIA for recording foreign witnesses testimony in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday granted one more month time to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recording British witnesses testimony in the MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Monday granted one more month time to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recording British witnesses testimony in the MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The court asserted that no more time request will be accepted in this regard.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjmand, while the three witnesses Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Muzam Ali were presented before the court. At the outset of the hearing, FIA prosecutor demanded more time for recording statement of the British witnesses in the case against which the court asked the prosecutor how much time is required to record statements through a video link of witnesses.

To which, the prosecutor responded that FIA needed a month for recording testimony of the witnesses as procedures were there that needed time. The court accepted FIA's request and granted one month time.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder MQM Imran Farooq Federal Investigation Agency February Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis ..

4 minutes ago

Missed tax targets to result in adjustments: Mian ..

8 minutes ago

Cabinet to meet tomorrow to discuss 16-point agend ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of P ..

14 minutes ago

“Irregularities of worth Rs 23.70 billion have b ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan to Meet Italy's Conte on Monday Over Devel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.