ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medical check-up in jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday allowed Dr Nouman Naseer, personal doctor of Pervaiz Ilahi, to conduct the medical examination of former chief minister on the premises of Adiala Jail.

During the course of proceedings, Pervaiz Ilahi's lawyer Umair Shafeeq informed the court that the former chief minister, who suffers from cardiac issues, had experienced a severe health setback on the previous day.

He requested the court to allow his personal doctor to treat Pervaiz Ilahi on Saturday.

Following deliberations, the court acceded to the plea, granting permission to Dr Nouman Naseer to attend to Pervaiz Ilahi's medical needs within the jail premises.