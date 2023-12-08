Open Menu

ATC Grants Permission To Ilahi’s Doctor For Medical Check-up In Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 10:37 PM

ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medical check-up in jail

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday allowed Dr Nouman Naseer, personal doctor of Pervaiz Ilahi, to conduct the medical examination of former chief minister on the premises of Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday allowed Dr Nouman Naseer, personal doctor of Pervaiz Ilahi, to conduct the medical examination of former chief minister on the premises of Adiala Jail.

During the course of proceedings, Pervaiz Ilahi's lawyer Umair Shafeeq informed the court that the former chief minister, who suffers from cardiac issues, had experienced a severe health setback on the previous day.

He requested the court to allow his personal doctor to treat Pervaiz Ilahi on Saturday.

Following deliberations, the court acceded to the plea, granting permission to Dr Nouman Naseer to attend to Pervaiz Ilahi's medical needs within the jail premises.

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Jail Doctor From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

9 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

7 minutes ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

12 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

9 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

9 minutes ago
Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for con ..

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactiv ..

9 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

9 minutes ago
 Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of ciga ..

Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of cigarettes by 20 billion sticks: R ..

52 minutes ago
 International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

7 minutes ago
 Police recovers arms, ammunition

Police recovers arms, ammunition

7 minutes ago
 Investigation of M-6 embezzlement case successfull ..

Investigation of M-6 embezzlement case successfully concluded: DG NAB

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan