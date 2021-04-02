UrduPoint.com
ATC Grants Physical Remand Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a fourteen-day physical remand of an accused allegedly involved in a case pertaining to uploading of blasphemous contents on social media.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case. The accused Qaiser Sajjad was produced before the court by the FIA officials.

The FIA requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completion of investigation from hi. The court accepted the request and directed FIA to produce the accused again on April 16.

