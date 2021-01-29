ATC grants physical remand of two accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted the police a six-day physical remand of two accused allegedly involved in an incident of land grabbing and firing in jurisdiction of police station Banigala.

The police produced two accused including Qasim and Faisal before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

The police investigation officer prayed the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation purpose and arresting of other accused.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.