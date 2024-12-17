ATC Grants Police 3-day Remand Of 56 PTI Protesters
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted the police physical remand of 56 accused in D-Chowk protest case.
The capital police produced 57 PTI workers before the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra after the completion of the identification parade.
The Margalla Police Station prayed to the court to grant a 30-day physical remand of the accused for investigation into the matter. However, the defence lawyer opposed the request.
After hearing arguments, the court discharged one person from the case while granting the police a three-day physical custody of the other 56 accused.
The accused were arrested for PTI led riots and protests at D-Chowk Islamabad.
Recent Stories
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in first ODI
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC grants police 3-day remand of 56 PTI protesters1 minute ago
-
Control room set up for monitoring of Suthra Punjab program1 minute ago
-
Cyber squad set up to check firing, display of arms2 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of a modern lab for testing of Honey2 minutes ago
-
CS visits LDA headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Under training officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority2 minutes ago
-
10 Dolphin Squad officials dismissed over corruption11 minutes ago
-
Over 72,000 theft cases registered in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of all provinces working together for the betterment of country12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits various areas to review ongoing polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
16 terrorists arrested in CTD operations12 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul in five cases12 minutes ago